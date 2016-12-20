Mumbai: Shiv Sena fumes at CM’s take on development vision

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena through an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Monday has fired yet another salvo at its ally in the run up to Mumbai’s civic body polls. It has asked the BJP to keep talks of “vision” to itself as the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji and the Shiv Sena chief does not need any of it. This was a Sena rebuttal to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s purported remarks in Nagpur that an alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls is possible on condition. Fadnavis said Sena will have to accept the BJP’s vision of development. Sena criticised saying the BJP’s vision in matters like law and order, demonetisation and corruption has failed. “In an informal chat in Nagpur, the CM said an alliance with Sena is possible only if we accept BJP’s development vision. If this talk was unofficial, how did it get such wide publicity? We however do not need any clarifications on the issue knowing the BJP’s way of doing things is by showing grand visions,” the Sena said in an editorial.

It taunted that while the CM spoke highly of the declining crime rate in the state, in Nagpur itself four incidents of murder occurred within a span of 20 hours. But since there is a vision about good law and order in the state, journalists should write that the people decided to “rest in peace” and not call them murders.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister’s ambitious Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project, the Sena said the BJP showed a vision that regions along the expressway will prosper and land prices will increase. “We would like to caution regarding the dangerous trend emerging. The vision that is evident is leaders close to the ruling party have grabbed land along the Expressway. Also, do call it a land scam just because thousands of acres have be taken, it should be seen only as their party vision,” it said.

The Sena said the depart-ments of the state secretariat, from where talks of vision originate, is working at a snail’s pace while the “clean chit department” is running like an Arabian horse. It further said that the Centre’s vision of de-monetisation has led to finan-cial anarchy and has rendered millions of people jobless.

“Every day we are seeing what has become of this vision. Keep your vision to yourself for now. At least the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Shiv Sena chief does not need such a vision,” the Sena said.