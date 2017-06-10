Mumbai: Shiv Sena corporators against metal barricades on roads for Metro

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena party is not likely to make the Mumbai Metro work continue smoothly. After opposing the Aarey Metro car shed at the civic level, the Sena has now once again come up with another reason to slam the state for the Metro project.

The party has put up its voice against the metal barricades installed by the Mumbai Metro along the streets of the city.

Sena corporator Rajul Patel raising objection to the Metro work said, “There is serious traffic menace on the entire stretch of link road Lokhandwala (Jogeswari) due to the metal barricades. Also the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) roads have been damaged. Therefore, how is the corporation going to take action against them (Mumbai Metro)?”

Earlier, the alignment of Metro was from Mega Mall Mira tower to Oshiwara police station connecting to the main link road. But the new alignment is now passing directly from the main Link road area to Kamlakar Walawalkar Marg (Jogeshwari) connecting straight to Infinity Mall of Lokhandwala. Because of this new alignment, the traffic congestion has increased tremendously.

Patel warned that if the traffic problem and the suffering of the pedestrians is not resolved, she will soon start protest demonstrations against it.

Ashish Chemburkar, another Sena corporator, demanded separate officers in the city and the suburban corporation to look after the Metro work.