Mumbai: Shiv Sena continues to fight against tree cutting between Jogeshwari and Goregoan for metro project

Mumbai: The ruling party Shiv Sena of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday vehemently opposed the proposal of 575 trees required to be cut along the metro project alignment between Jogeshwari and Goregoan. Yashwant Jadhav remarked that they have demanded a visit to the site. “Only after inspection the decision on it will be taken, however, Sena will never allow trees to be cut ruthlessly. We are of the opinion that the trees not coming in between the metro project are unnecessarily been cut which is wrong,” he added.

He added, “Our party wants to save the green lungs of the city, therefore, two corporators from different party, one from Sena and other corporators from opposition party probably from the BJP, will inspect the place in next 15 days and will check whether really is there the need of cutting so many trees just for metro.” Meanwhile, the BJP corporators emphasised more on approving the proposal claiming that the proposal will pave the way for development project and obstacle should be not in created.

BJP corportor Abhijeet Samat claimed, “In Mumbai people travel by train risking their lives. Every day almost 40 people die falling-off from crowded train. In addition, thousands of cars ply on Mumbai road emitting carbon dioxide. Therefore, if metro is made then it will provide huge relief to the citizens. We also care for the environment. The felled trees can be planted again but human lives once lost cannot be brought again.” he added.

Earlier, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) had informed BMC that for Metro III ramp construction at Aarey they need to cut around 444 trees, for which not only Sena but activists had also raised strong objection.