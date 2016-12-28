Mumbai: Shiv Sena clarifies hurried clearance of civic proposals

Mumbai: The ruling Shiv Sena party of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had to face severe criticisms for passing the proposals worth more than thousand crores in 45 minutes during the Standing Committee meeting held on December 21. However with the BMC elections round the corner, the Standing Committee once again is likely to approve 63 proposals worth thousands crores of various civic works across the city. The proposals will be approved in the committee’s meeting which is scheduled for December 28.

On Tuesday, the Standing committee chairman, Yashodhar Phanse, clarified the reason behind passing a bulk of proposals hurriedly. “The proposals which are in the agenda are six months old proposals. There are large numbers of proposals during the end of this year because the administration has delayed in passing it to the corporation. We just pass these proposals whenever they come,” said Phanse.

While speaking to The Free Press Journal, Trushna Vishwasrao, ruling party leader said, “The proposals are send to us by the commissioner so we have no clue why they are delayed. If we do not pass the proposals then the administration will put us in trouble and if we pass it then the media and opposition publishes it in a negative way. What are we supposed to do now?”

The next standing committee meeting has a set of 63 proposals worth thousand crores.