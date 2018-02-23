Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray criticises Modi govt over PNB scam

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded the Central and State governments take responsibility of banks going bust. “After Nirav Modi, people have become suspicious of banks. The government should take responsibility of people’s savings, if a bank goes bust,” said Thackeray during the book launch of senior Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe.

“There is an environment of distrust towards banks these days. People save their hard earned money in banks. We are going to tell government now, that if a bank goes bust, Central and State governments will have to take responsibility of it,” he said.

When asked if the Sena will respond to BJP’s efforts to bring them back, Thackeray rubbished it. “People of Maharashtra have now developed trust that we are going to fight for them,” he said.

While speaking about reservation based on economical base, Thackeray took a dig at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and said, “It took people 50 years to understand Balasaheb Thackeray.” He questioned Pawar on why ‘love’ was not showed towards Balasaheb Thackeray when he was booked in 2000 for writing an editorial in 1993. “He was almost 70 then. Why was no love shown then?” asked Thackeray. “If the government would have accepted economic background as the basis of reservation, the society would not have been divided to such an extent,” Thackeray said.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut gave instances of Balasaheb Thackeray’s opinion on reservation and on linguistic pride. “Balasaheb Thackeray always said reservation has to be on the basis of economic condition of the person. It should not be on the basis of caste groups. People seem to realise it now. Now, they want the basis for reservation changed,” Raut said.

He also mentioned it was Balasaheb who talked of the need for Marathi pride. “People are talking of the need of Marathi persons coming together, now. Balasaheb had spoken about this 50 years ago,” Raut said.