Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav opposes Union budget during assembly polls

Mumbai : The Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the president Pranab Mukherjee to disallow the announcement of this year’s union budget as the Election Commission of India has already announced the poll dates for the Assembly elections in five states on Wednesday. He said on the pretext of the budget, the government is likely to make attractive announcements which obviously will help garner their party the required votes.

Uddhav was addressing a state-level gathering of his party workers at Rangsharda, Bandra in Matunga. He reiterated that if the alliance between Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party does take place, it will be as per their conditions.

Uddhav instructed the Members of Parliament to meet the president and urge him to postpone the union budget and hold it after the assembly polls.

Uddhav also said the Prime Minister should not be going on the campaign rallies or address people on behalf of his BJP for any candidate. “PM means the person is for the nation, but here he is campaigning for candidates of a specific party. He cannot represent a party now,” he said.

Without naming Modi, Uddhav said, “I don’t have anything to give you all as assurances, but the santa-claus (Modi) is giving number of assurances. In fact Modi laid the foundation stone of Pune Metro train but the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given an interim stay and that is why we wanted a thorough planning of the Mumbai -Ahmedabad bullet train project.” He added that Sena is not against development but cautioned, “It will be not be at the cost of the common man.”

Speaking of the alliance with BJP Uddhav said, “Sena will not beg for seats. It (alliance) will happen on our condition, he said. Shiv Sainiks opinion will be considered while taking decision and we have to win the election, he added.

“We have never asked voters to vote in the name of Hindutva but we will protect Hindus even if it is a crime to do,” said Uddhav.

Thackeray also criticised BJP government over Ram Mandir (temple) issue and income tax raid on Purohit (brahmans) of Tribakeahwar temple and challenged to conduct raid on religious places of other religion.

He criticised NABARD and Modi government for bringing rural banks into trouble.