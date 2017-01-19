Mumbai: Shiv Sena-BJP to seek party cadre’s opinion

Mumbai: After the second round of talks between Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party the focus has now shifted from their top leaders to that of party cadres. Now the opinion of their grass root leaders is being seriously considered for seat sharing. For the first time, the opinions of their cadre is being valued, as they have realised that this cadre can make or break the local alliance and determine the outcome of the candidates. Both parties will share lists of possible candidates and number of seats on Thursday.

The BJP and Sena leaders met again after a chief minister Devendra Fadnavis took an initiative to break the deadlock. Fadnavis had called Sena president Uddhav Thackeray personally to sort out the issues of ‘transparent administration.’ When asked about the transparent issue, Anil Desai, Sena’s member of Rajya Sabha said, “The issue has sorted out as their vision has become more ‘transparent’ after the talks with our president.”

Desai further said, “The BJP and Sena will share their list of their seats which they wish to contest in the next round of talks.” However, Ashish Shelar BJP city president said that they will require consensus. “We will discuss the list in detail and ensure to reach a consensus.”

According to a BJP source, “It has been decided that both parties will first list their sure winning wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Then both party leaders will sit with their district leaders and cross check whether the claim is justified or not and accordingly decide which party will contest every seat.”

The source cautioned, “If there is no discord the talks will go ahead on the remaining seats. The differences over few seats will be sorted out at Fadnavis and Thackeray level,” he said.

On Wednesday, the BJP began talks to share 50 percent seats and at the same time share the Mayor and other important posts. BJP has asked for 114 seats out of total 227 and wants Sena to submit their list, which too BJP wants to claim.

According to Sena insider, their regional in-charge has shortlisted 72 wards which the Sena cannot win and has recommended transferring those to the BJP. The next meeting will probably held on Friday. January 21 is the deadline to take final decision about alliance.