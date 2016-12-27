Mumbai: Shiv Sena-BJP differences widen

CM Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the BJP campaign vehicle on Monday, which will pass through all 227 wards across Mumbai. Ashish Shelar, BJP’s city president cornered Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and stated that ‘some people have habit of critisising even the good works of the government.’

Mumbai: Ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation poll, it seems the differences between Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are widening as the war of words between leaders of both the parties have reached the pinnacle. BJP city president Ashish Shelar took pot shots at Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over his stand regarding Samruddhi super-communication highway between Nagpur and Mumbai. Meanwhile, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are likely to join hands for the forthcoming civic elections.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the BJP campaign vehicle on Monday, which will pass through all 227 wards across Mumbai. At this event, Ashish Shelar, BJP’s city president cornered Thackeray and stated that ‘some people have habit of critisising even good works of the goverment. His indication was towards Uddhav’s opposition to Samrudhhi highway. Thackeray had hold meeting of farmers from Shahapur in Thane district affected by the project and had assured them Sena will be behind them and he will speak with CM. Shelar stated that Modi and Fadnavis have given instruction to do any work with transparency and we will do it.

Meanwhile, in the opposition camp, Congress and NCP would join hands for civic polls. According to NCP insider, local leaders of Congress, though wanted to go solo, their high command has instructed to tie up with NCP in Mumbai civic poll.

Congress’ parliamentary board meeting will be held on Tuesday at Tilak Bhavan in Dadar on Tuesday, whereas NCP will meet on Wednesday at Pune to finalise poll strategy.

NCP secretary Munaf Hakim claimed that Congress and NCP will contest the BMC election jointly. “We know we have limited strength in BMC, but we are strong in Pune, Pimpri Chinchawad and many other corporations where poll is scheduled in February,” said Hakim.

The state vice president of Congress, Mohd Arif Naseem Khan said, “We have better position than NCP in Mumbai. Our party cadre too want to contest solo. But the final decision will be taken by party vice president Rahul Gandhi.” He added that when any party contest solo, they can give opportunity to maximum party workers to contest the election.