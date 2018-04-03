Mumbai: Shiv Sena attacks BJP again, this time with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s speech

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this time using Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘enlightening’ speech in Raigad on March 30.

“Corruption has increased in the country. This is the reason why there are so many anti-corruption agitations all over India. Instead of doing soul-searching, it is being ignored,” the Shiv Sena said, quoting Bhagwat’s speech at the Raigad Fort. Among other issues, the RSS chief said the country’s polity had weakened and women’s safety was not guaranteed. He also praised the Maratha warrior king Shivaji who ruled without any religious discrimination against his subjects.

“These days, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is carrying out a ‘Halla-Bol’ in Maharashtra against corruption. It appears that Bhagwat briefly grabbed the reins of the agitation, and pushed down corruption from the Raigad hill top,” the Sena said in edits in the party mouthpieces ‘Saamana’ and ‘Dopahar Ka Saamana’.

Referring to the 2014 general elections, the Sena said it was on the issue of corruption that lakhs of RSS workers toiled hard to evict the erstwhile (UPA) government.

“Despite having Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, corruption has gone up in the country, and this is declared by Bhagwat himself. Corruption is being discussed all over, the opposition paralysed Parliament for a week on this issue, Anna Hazare carried out a week-long agitation in New Delhi on the same,” the edit pointed out.

“The RSS is the ‘parent’ of the BJP and its views are significant. However, if there’s anybody who feels that RSS chief is talking nonsense, let them dare to step forward and say so,” the edit said. The situation today is marked by inflation, undermining of the education system, corruption and poor administration, it said.