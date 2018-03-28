Mumbai: Shiv Sena asks BJP to remove babus who delay projects

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday asked the BJP to “fearlessly” remove those bureaucrats from the Maharashtra secretariat who delayed the implementation of projects and hindered development.

The Sena also said when it pulled up the government for not implementing its schemes, the anger behind the criticism had to be understood. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has often been at loggerheads with senior ally BJP and has been vocal in criticising the Central and Maharashtra governments.

The Sena’s comments came a day after senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari slammed the state bureaucracy, particularly IAS officers, for a “negative mindset” which impeded development. Gadkari spoke on this on Monday at an event in Nagpur, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The Sena said during the previous BJP-Shiv Sena rule in the state, such hurdles in the way of development were :fearlessly removed” from the Mantralaya. “It is easy to allege that development is not happening due to such hurdles. However, weeding out such hurdles fearlessly and taking the development further is the sign of a strong administrator,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

The party, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, added that the anger over the non-implementation of schemes had to be understood. Innumerable announcements made by the present government in the last three-and-a-half years had not been implemented and only remained on paper, it claimed.