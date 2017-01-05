Mumbai: Shankar Mahadevan to teach music in BMC schools

Mumbai : Students in three chosen Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools will get to hone their music skills soon. Music composer and playback singer Shankar Mahadevan’s academy will teach music to children in from civic schools.

While the pilot project will be started in three of the civic body’s schools tentatively from early next week, regular classes will start from June onwards.

The computer engineer turned music composer of the Shankar-Loy-Ehsaan team had approached his friend and Yuva Sena’s chief Aaditya Thackeray with the idea. The duo thanked each other on twitter. ‘Thank you @AUThackeray for giving my vision a path!! Economic background should not be a reason for not learning music!’ said the four-time National Award winner.

Three BMC schools – in Prabhadevi, Adarsh Nagar, Worli and Antop Hill have been selected for this pilot programme which will be conducted for the primary classes.

“While it is free of charge for the BMC at this stage, when taken up on a larger scale the civic body will have to make a budgetary provision for it,” said Hemangi Worlikar, chairperson of the BMC’s education committee.

The academy founded by Mahadevan has over 11,000 students from over 47 countries that pursue music though online education and virtual classes. It also has in-campus school programs for children from kindergarten to Class VIII.