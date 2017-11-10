Mumbai: Shamshad Ahmed Shaikh a noted director-producer of Bhojpuri films committed suicide

Bhayandar: With less than 15 days remaining for the release of his film ‘Swarg’, noted director-producer of Bhojpuri films-Shamshad Ahmed Shaikh, better known as Shaad, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his residence in Mira Road on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, Shaad’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his kitchen in New Saloni Heights building in Lodha Complex of Naya Nagar in Mira Road. Shaad was alone at home as his wife had gone out for some work between 12 to 2 pm. She found her husband hanging in the kitchen on her return.

While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, it’s suspected that Shaad was reeling under acute financial crisis which probably motivated him to take such an extreme step. No suicide note has been recovered. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Assistant PI Satish Nikam is conducting investigations into the case. Known to be a showman of Bhojpuri cinema, Shaad had directed blockbusters including ‘Ek Laila, Teen Chaila’ and ‘Bhail Tohra se Pyaar’ amongst others.