Mumbai: Sex racket busted , four arrested in Mira Road

Bhayandar: The Anti Human Trafficking unit of the Thane (rural) police claimed to have busted a sex racket in Mira Road and rescued a teenage girl before being pushed into prostitution.

According to the police three female pimps and their male accomplice have been arrested from a posh apartment for trying to sell the minor girl for Rs. 1,50,000. Shockingly one the accused turned out to be the biological mother of the 14-year-old girl.

On a tip off, a team led by Police Inspector Venkat Andhale and API Sanjay Bangar, under the instructions of SP Dr. Mahesh Patil, established contact and struck a deal with the gang following which a trap was laid at an apartment in a posh locality in Kashimira.

“We sent a decoy customer, who was told by the pimps that they would provide a minor girl for Rs. 1.5 lakh. Our decoy agreed to the deal and subsequently a trap was laid and all the accused (name withheld) were caught red handed,” said an official.

While the rescued girls have been sent to the rehabilitation center, the quartet, who have been charged under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, were remanded to custody after they were produced before the District Sessions Court, Thane.