Mumbai: Services on trans-harbour line affected due to tech problem

Mumbai: Trans-harbour line services were affected after the coupling connecting two coaches of a local train broke down on Tuesday evening. The coupling broke down on the local running between Navi Mumbai to Ghansoli station.

On Tuesday, the part from where two coaches are connected were separated on the trans-harbour line which operates between Thane and Vashi railway station. The train stopped moving after it reached Ghansoli station. Due to this, at least five local train services were cancelled. “The coaches were separated due to some technical problem. The incident took place at 4:15pm and it took at least one and half hour to connect the two coaches,’ said a central railway official.

The commuters travelling between Thane to Vashi railway station were delayed to reach their destination in the evening. The commuters were stuck inside the trains for one and half hour. “We were first shocked to hear from other commuters that the coaches of the train were separated. The workers sprung into action and the repair works were conducted,” said Reshma Patwardhan, a commuter at Vashi railway station.