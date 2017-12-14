Mumbai: Services on Harbour line delayed due to technical glitch

Mumbai: The overnight engineering work on the Harbour line has disrupted the schedule of local trains, with nearly 23 trains being cancelled on Wednesday. Both the up and down Harbour line trains were running late due to this technical glitch. “There were technical problem and services were affected for 15 minutes. The issue has been resolved and the trains are operational,” said a CR official.

The officials said trains were late due to track maintenance work which was taken up during night. The work included lifting and packing track by Ballast Cleaning Machines (BCM) and CSM machines. “Work was done by machines for better and faster results. Since machine work is relatively new in that area, it was planned to impose speed restrictions for some time to monitor track alignment,” said Arvind Jain, PRO, Central Railway. As the trains were late during the prime time, the commuters get irritated as they were getting late for their office.

“It’s not the first time trains are running late on the harbour line. For some or the other reason, it gets late. I had boarded a train from Mankhurd station, it took more than an hour to the reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminals (CSMT) due to which I was late to reach my office,” said Mudassar Pinjari.

This is the second disruption on the harbour line in the past two days. Services on the CR’s main and harbour lines were hit on Saturday owing to dense fog. Sources said that services on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan were running late by 10-15 minutes after a train went ahead out of turn while on the other line there was other train that was scheduled ahead of it.