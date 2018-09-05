Mumbai: Separate pavilion for foreign tourists at Girgaon Chowpatty during Ganeshotsav

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) along with the BMC will set up a separate pavilion for foreign tourists at Girgaon Chowpatty where thousands of devotees come for Ganpati immersion.

The idea behind providing facilities to foreign tourists is to take the Ganeshotsav festival at international level. Several tourists visit the immersion site, so this year it has been decided to provide a separate pavilion for the festival coverage, said an officer from MTDC.

Vijay Kumar Gautam, Principal Secretary Tourism, Government of Maharashtra said, “The objective is to position this festival on the global map, so we are inviting international tourists to participate through MCGM registration facilities for the Ganesh festival. We have made a separate pandal for the International tourists at Girgaon (Girgaum) Chowpatty. The tourists can catch a glimpse of the Ganpati idols from across the city. I am certain that the festival will attract a large number of International visitors in the state of Maharashtra.”

As per the information given by the officials from both the authorities, the pavilion which will be constructed temporarily during the Ganpati festival can accommodate at least 300 foreign tourists at a time. Along with that other amenities include providing clean drinking water, mobile toilets, bus transport facility along with refreshments.