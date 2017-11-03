Mumbai: Separate OPD for stroke patients at MBMC hospital

Mumbai: To mark ‘World Stroke Day’ which was held last week on Sunday, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) conducted an awareness camp on brain stroke at its hospital in Bhayandar on Thursday under the aegis of eminent neurosurgeon Dr Mohinish Bhatjiwale.

With a focus on stroke (also known as cerebrovascular disease) prevention, the health department of the civic body has also decided to start a dedicated Out Patient Department (OPD) which will be operational once every week on Thursday at the Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Municipal Hospital ( Temba) in Bhayandar.

Medical experts, including neurosurgeons, will offer free consultations to patients on diagnosis, symptoms, treatment and preventive measures to erase or minimize the risk factors thereby reducing the cases related to it. “Apart from providing all needed infrastructure, equipment and other related facilities, we will also try and ensure that medicines for strokes are made available to patients at nominal costs.” assured municipal commissioner Naresh Gite. Dietitians, Physiotherapists and yoga experts will also offer their services in the weekly OPD. “To prevent strokes, one should regularly exercise, conduct yoga sessions, maintain a healthy diet and do timely health check-ups.” advised Dr. Bhatjiwale.