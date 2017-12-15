Mumbai: Senior journalist Prashant Tripathi dies in mishap

Mumbai: Senior journalist Prashant Tripathi (40) tragically died after a speeding autorickshaw in which Tripathi was travelling met with an accident at Kurla on Wednesday night. The accident occurred at midnight on Wednesday. Tripathi had taken an autorickshaw from his Vakola residence and was travelling to Kurla railway station. He was supposed to catch a train from Kurla station for Vashi.

The accused, Kasam Mukhtar Shaikh (26), was rashly driving the rickshaw in which Tripathi was seated. Shaikh rammed into another autorickshaw which was heading in the opposite direction at Subhash Nagar on New Mill road at Kurla. The other auto driver, Sikander Abdulgami Momin (34), was injured in the accident. Momin sustained injuries on his leg and was discharged on Thursday from Sion hospital.

Tripathi was rushed to Bhabha hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. His body has been sent to Lokmanya Tilak hospital for post-mortem. Tripathi had worked as a journalist for 17 years. He had worked with IBN 7 and P7 news channels. After the news channel shut, he had briefly worked with ETV Uttar Pradesh.

Tripathi is a native of Pratapgarh in UP. He had completed his graduation from KC College at Churchgate.Tripathi is survived by his wife and two daughters. According to Senior Police Inspector, Lalasaheb Shetye, Kurla police station, “His wife is presently in Allahabad. His body will be handed over on Friday for the final rites. The accused Shaikh has been arrested.” Shaikh has been booked under various acts of the IPC.