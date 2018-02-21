Mumbai: Senior custom official knocks down pedestrians, kills 1 and injures the other

Mumbai: A car driven by a senior Customs officials allegedly knocked down two pedestrians, resulting in the death of one person in suburban Mankhurd, police said today. Following the incident yesterday, Shaktivel Raju, who is Additional Commissioner of Customs was arrested, said Senior Police Inspector of Mankhurd Police Station Sanjay Vernekar.

Raju was driving the car when it hit two pedestrians – Pandurang Pokhre (40) and Ashoke Bhandari when they had gone for a morning walk, the officer said. While Pokhre died on the spot, Bhandari sustained injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital, Vernekar said, adding a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered.