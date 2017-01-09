Mumbai: Senior citizen’s murder cracked

Three persons, including a woman who is the sister-in-law of Darvesh, have been arrested

Mumbai : The Pydhonie police have arrested three people including a woman in connection with the murder case of a 72-year-old Iqbal Darvesh, who was found dead in his flat in Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The trio have been identified as Rahat Rashid Pathan (23), Muzammil Ashrul Shaikh (28) and Mustafa Ahmed Khan (26).

“Rahat is the sister-in-law of Darvesh, who was the son of influential figure in erstwhile Mumbai underworld Jenabai Darvesh,” said divisional Assistant commissioner of Police Vinod Sawant.

The motive behind the murder was robbery, said the zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dyaneshwar Chavan, who further added that one gold ring and Rs 15,000 cash have been recovered from their possession.

During enquiry, the police have found that Rahat used to frequently visit Darvesh with her husband. She was detained late evening on Saturday from Govandi. During intense interrogation, Rahat spilled the beans and later her husband Muzammil and his friend Mustafa were held.

Mumbai police claims to have cracked the case within five hours of the death of Darvesh, who lived alone in his Sai Manzil flat in Pydhonie and owns a salon in the same locality.

Police said Darvesh used to visit his salon every evening. When he did not come to the salon on Saturday evening, his grandson Salman Darvesh called on his mobile but all calls went unanswered. Hence, he visited his flat whose door was open and television and fans were left on and the elderly man was found dead.

His hands and legs were tied with a rope and clothes were stuffed inside his mouth.

The accused, booked under murder (302) and robbery (397) charges of Indian Penal Code, were produced before a court that has sent them into police custody till January 11. Further investigation in the matter is underway.