Mumbai: Senior citizen mowed down

Mumbai: A 77-year-old senior citizen died in an accident at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg at Sewri on Tuesday morning. She was hit by a speeding trailer when she was walking on the road. Sushila Kashinath Dhumal (77) was killed in the accident at Zakaria Bunder near the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawl on Tuesday morning at 11 am. After the accident, the unknown accused driver fled from the spot.

The driver has been booked for causing death due to negligence (Section 304 (A), rash driving or riding on a public way (Section 279), causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (Section 338) of the Indian Penal Code and duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person (Section 134 (ab) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The registration number of the trailer is HR-55-WH-1383. Bhagwat Bansod, Senior Police Inspector, RAK Marg said, “We are going through CCTV footage of the incident. The accused has not been identified as yet. As the vehicle has a Haryana registration number, we will be sending teams there to ascertain the truck driver’s identity. We are also looking for eye-witnesses in this case.”