Mumbai: Senior citizen hit by auto rickshaw, dies in treatment

Mumbai : A 70 year old man was killed at Dahisar(E) on Thursday evening when he was hit by an auto rickshaw late in the evening.

Police sources said that Nahar Singh Rajput was a local resident and he was walking on the SV Road when he was dashed by an auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction. While the auto rickshaw driver fled from the scene, the injured man was taken to Shatabhdi Hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital. However, he died while under treatment, sources said.

Sources at Dahisar police station said that they have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the unidentified driver and are making efforts to locate him. “We are checking the CCTV footage from the area to see if there is any record of the auto rickshaw passing through the area,” an officer said.