Mumbai: Senior citizen found dead at her Kurla home

Mumbai: A 65-year-old lady was found dead in her flat at Evergreen Co-operative Housing society, Section 20 at Kurla (W) on Monday evening.The senior citizen who was staying along with her 47-year-old daughter was mentally depressed for the past few years. The mother and daughter were both suffering from depression and were undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Sabir Subhan Khan (65) was found dead at her residence on Monday evening.Sabir’s neighbour Asad Yusuf Khan made a phone call and informed the police that a foul stench was emenating from Sabir’s residence at room number 4 at Evergreen society. Sabir was staying along with her daughter Mumtaz at their residence.

According to Bharat Bholte, the Senior Police Inspector, Vinoba Bhave nagar police station, “Sabir was staying along with her daughter Mumtaz Khan. When we went to the residence and broke open the door, we found the dead body of Sabir. We are suspecting that Sabir had died two days ago.”

Sabir was rushed to Rajawadi hospital at Ghatkopar at 6:30 p.m.where she was declared dead on arrival by the doctor after examination.

Sabir and Mumtaz would mostly stay indoors and did not interact much with neighbours. According to the police, Mumtaz was present at the residence when Sabir died. The mother and daughter were both mentally disturbed..”

The police have registered a case of Accidental Death Record (ADR) in this incident. “The reason for the depression is not yet known.We are yet to record the statement of Mumtaz and their neighbours for further inquiry.After the post-mortem report is out, we will be able to ascertain the cause of death and conduct a thorough investigation.”

According to Rajiv Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5, “We are not suspecting any foul play. It seems to be a case of natural death. Sabir was ill for the last three years. We are not able to interact with Mumtaz since she is undergoing a psychological problem.”