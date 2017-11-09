Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of Rs 12 lakh by real estate agent in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: A 61-year-old senior citizen has been duped by a real estate agent to the tune of Rs 12 lakh after being promised a flat at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. Khwaja Moinuddin Abdul Muthalif, a retired banker had paid an initial instalment of Rs 12 lakhs to a real estate agent in September last year.

The estate agent, Vijay Kadam (35), had promised Muthalif to allot a flat worth Rs 14 lakh at Nerul in Navi Mumbai within a year’s time. After making an initial payment of Rs 12 lakh by cheque and allegedly signing fake documents for the flat, Kadam fled from the scene since August this year.

The accused stopped answering Muthalif’s calls to repay the money. After Muthalif realised that he was conned, he approached Kharghar police on Wednesday to register a complaint. Muthalif is a resident of Sector number 15 at Kharghar. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on Wednesday for cheating (Section 420) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Dilip Kale, Senior Police Inspector, Kharghar police station, “We are investigating if the accused Vijay Kadam has any other cases registered against him. No arrest has been made as yet.” The accused Kadam is a resident of Nerul at Navi Mumbai.