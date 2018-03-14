Mumbai: Sena leader’s daughter claims threat to her family

Mumbai: Prajakta Sawant, daughter of ex-Corporator Ashok Sawant and leader of Shiv Sena has submitted a letter to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) for threats being issued to her and her family members by the conspirators of the murder of her father. The Sawant family has requested the police to conduct an unbiased probe into the murder which has been allegedly carried out due to power struggles in family cable business.

Ashok was also the Chairman of Samata Nagar Co-operative Housing Societies Union Limited. According to the letter, the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) colony is being redeveloped by S.D.Corporation Private Limited under the aegis of Samata Nagar Co-operative Housing Societies Union Limited in terms of redevelopment of Sai Prasad Housing society. The developers have completed the construction of some buildings for rehabilitation of the existing MHADA flat owners and the construction of some more rehab and sale buildings is underway.

The letter further states that Ashok had ventured into the business of providing cable television service. He had secured the rights of providing cable television service and had secured the rights of providing cable television service in the buildings being constructed in the colony. On January 7, four persons had brutally killed Ashok outside his residence. Six persons were arrested by the Samata nagar police station while the prime accused Jagdish Pawar alias Jagya has been presently absconding.