Mumbai: Self-test to check if one is a ‘paedophilic’

Mumbai: Now, one can self-test if he/she has the symptoms of a “paedophilic”, merely by going through an online assessment. This test will not only ascertain if one is paedophilic but also help one cure it by providing counselling as well as clinical solutions.

This first ever online portal (www.troubled-desire.com) in India is developed by Pune-based KEM Research Institute in collaboration with Institute of Sexology, Berlin, Germany. The State Women’s Commission chief, Vijaya Rahate, is the brains behind this portal. According to Rahate, this forum will help bring down the increasing number of cases of sexual offences against children.

While speaking exclusively with the Free Press Journal, Rahate said, “We noted that there has been a rise in sexual offences against children, irrespective of their gender. Such offences not only terrorise children but also ruin their lives. We wanted to do something to bring down the rising rate of crimes against children.”

“This portal will not only prove to be a boon for children but also help paedophilic persons from becoming criminals since they can get themselves counselled. They can also get all the requisite treatment in advance, that too without paying a single penny. I am sure this would be helpful since the identity of users will never be revealed,” Rahate added.

Explaining the use of this portal, a commission member said that one needs to log onto the web page and get themselves registered. “There is no need to reveal your name or location or any other details. You will only be given a pin number, which would be used every time you log in. Initially, you will be asked certain questions which have close-ended answers. Once you answer the queries, you will be informed if you have paedophilic symptoms,” the member said.

“After the questionnaire, psychiatrists from the KEM institute will contact you and then you will have to visit the hospital for counselling and medical treatment, if required. In all this, you need not pay any money and plus your identity will also be kept confidential,” the member added.

This web portal was launched in Pune earlier this week and the Women’s Commission is now likely to kick-start a campaign to make citizens aware of the portal.