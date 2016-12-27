Mumbai: Security beefed up in the city for New Year celebrations

Mumbai: The security has been beefed up in Mumbai to ensure crime-free New Year celebrations in the city. Mumbai police officers will work round the clock to keep vigilance on city celebrations on all the streets, city police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said.

The traffic police officers have been directed not to have arguments with the revellers as it may be detrimental to them. Instead they have been suggested to note down the vehicle number to further necessary action.

The New Year revellers have been urged not to break the loudspeaker rules as per the Bombay High Court, as it causes major inconvenience to senior citizens, patients, children, animals and birds in the neighbourhood.

“Forces will be deployed in plain clothes at crowded places like Gateway of India, Marine Drive Queen’s Necklace, Juhu Chowpatty beach, shopping centres and other places thronged by crowds. Elaborate security arrangements have been deployed at entertainment spots, all religious places like temple, mosque, church, and gurudwara,” said the officer. Police will keep a close watch on the live recording of the Closed-Circuit Television cameras installed at various signals and prominent points in the city to maintain law and order.

All the coastal police mitras and fishermen have been asked to inform the concerned police station or dial police control room in case they notice any suspicious movement in the Arabian Sea.

Mumbai police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar called for a meeting of top officers, including senior police inspectors and DCP-rank level officers on Monday. The city police chief took stock of the development of various pending cases registered in 2016 and asked the concerned Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police to expedite the process to file chargesheet in the cases.