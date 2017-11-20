Mumbai: Secret getaway for bar girls blocked before raid, 10 held

Bhayandar: Intensifying their crackdown on dance bars in the twin city, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Thane (rural) police led by Assistant Police Inspector Sanjay Bangar raided another such establishment late on Saturday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided Hotel Golden Star in Mira Road and arrested ten staffers including the manager and cashier. The bar was operating with sixteen girls in the premises who were rescued by the police team.

“Armed with the information passed by our decoy about the large presence of girls and the backdoor leading to a residential building, which was being used as a getaway route during raids, one of our teams surrounded the building, as we swooped down on the bar.” said Bangar. The rescued girls have been sent to a rehabilitation center and the case handed over to the Mira Road police station.