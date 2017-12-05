Mumbai: Second woman Chief Justice Manjula Chellur bids adieu to Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday said a final goodbye to its second woman Chief Justice, who presided over it after nearly two decades. The Chief Justice— Justice Manjula Chellur, was appointed in August 2016 and retired on Monday, after serving more than a year in office.

The year-long tenure of CJ Chellur was though ridden with controversies, however, she was also appreciated for the efforts she undertook to bring down the pending cases lying in the HC registry. The CJ delivered some important judgements especially in the matters pertaining to the Metro III controversy, allowing the cutting of more than 3000 trees for the Metro III line. She gave development precedence over public sentiment. Her bench also stayed the construction work of Metro III over complaints of noise pollution and non-implementation of Fire Safety Rules.

The CJ made it clear to officials of the establishments they were not on board. She had summoned civic chief Ajoy Mehta and slammed the civic body over its failure to provide a plot to install a doppler radar system in the city. Apart from her judgements, CJ Chellur would also be remembered for the constant with the city’s media, which began with her ‘remarks’, especially on the striking doctors. However, after the media coverage, the CJ maintained that she never made a comment against the doctors and blamed the media for misreporting.

After this issue, the CJ did not miss an opportunity to pull up the media professionals. Shockingly, she had even criticised the media professionals for their attire in court, which was not offending. While advocating for a ‘dress code’ for journalists coming to the HC, CJ Chellur had asked media professionals if it was ‘Bombay Culture’ to wear jeans and collared t-shirts to the HC.

The biggest controversy was, however, the CJ snubbing a senior-most judge of the HC —Justice Abhay Oka. She invited flak from the legal fraternity over her decision to transfer all the noise pollution matters from J. Oka to some other bench. Soon after resolutions were passed by advocates’ associations in support of Justice Oka, CJ Chellur had to recall her orders transferring the matters. However, it was later learnt that the Maharashtra government had ‘misled’ her.