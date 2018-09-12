Mumbai: Second ladies’ coach gets aquarium-themed interior

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) introduced its second redesigned ladies coach, the division has unveiled its next work of art — an ‘aquarium’ themed interior of a Mumbai local. The second coach was also painted at the Matunga workshop. “Matunga workshop has taken another step towards the improvement of passenger experience on Indian Railways,” CR said in a statement.

“With a view to give a pleasant and refreshing change to the passengers daily commuting with the suburban EMU trains of Central Railway, the workshop has painted the second Siemens – Electric EMU coach number 2049A FRP panels on the side and end walls of the interior with nature theme on an experimental basis,” it added.