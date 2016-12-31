Mumbai: Seat-sharing, CM Devendra Fadnavis will take final call on pact with Sena

Mumbai: With BMC elections round the corner, haggling over share of seats has begun. While the final round of talks will be held between allies, BJP and Shiv Sena, their party cadre are preparing to fight it out alone. However, BJP city president Ashish Shelar has made it clear that the final decision regarding alliance with Sena will eventually be taken only by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

BJP has six organisational districts in Mumbai city and suburban and each district president has begun interviewing aspirants. A party insider said this process will be complete within a week’s time and the list will be handed over to Shelar.

“Motivated by the results in recently concluded municipal council polls, we are receiving remarkable response from our workers. We are fully prepared to fight it alone and hence we have been interviewing every aspirant,” said one of the district presidents.

The party has not called for restricting the number of aspirants for every ward. “We are scrutinising every candidate by meeting them personally after which we will hand over the whole list to the city chief,” he said. Finally, Shelar will submit the list of shortlisted candidates to Fadnavis.

Shelar said that every political party has the right to expand its base and the BJP workers too want to expand it by winning maximum seats without joining Sena.

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena minister Subhash Desai said, “We have learnt a lot of how the BJP functions during 2014 state assembly elections. Hence we are ready for any kind of decision from BJP leaders.”