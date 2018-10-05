Mumbai: Scribes felicitate Ganeshutsav mandals, meritorious students

Bhayandar: Continuing the decade-old tradition of encouraging local “Ganesh Utsav Mandal’s”, the Mira-Bhayandar Mahanagarpalika Vartahar Sangh (MBMVS), an apex body of scribes in the twin-city organised the annual “Gane­sh Darshan” competition, the pri­ze distribution ceremony of which was held in Mira Road on Wednesday.

This year, the event also marked a face-to-face open dialogue session in which Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation chief Balaji Khatgaokar was grill­ed by editor of Marathi daily Navshakti, Sukrut Khandekar and senior DD correspondent Milind Limaye on various developmental issues and problems plaguing the twin-city.

The competition was held in various categories, including best decoration, the best theme-based Ganesh mandal, attractive Ganesh idol and eco-friendly Ganesh idol. Toppers and meritorious students in SSC and HSC exams were also felicitated. Sukrut Khandekar, Balaji Khatgao­n­kar, legislator, Narendra Mehta, Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain, dy mayor Chandrakant Vaity were present.