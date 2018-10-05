Mumbai: Scribes felicitate Ganeshutsav mandals, meritorious students
Bhayandar: Continuing the decade-old tradition of encouraging local “Ganesh Utsav Mandal’s”, the Mira-Bhayandar Mahanagarpalika Vartahar Sangh (MBMVS), an apex body of scribes in the twin-city organised the annual “Ganesh Darshan” competition, the prize distribution ceremony of which was held in Mira Road on Wednesday.
This year, the event also marked a face-to-face open dialogue session in which Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation chief Balaji Khatgaokar was grilled by editor of Marathi daily Navshakti, Sukrut Khandekar and senior DD correspondent Milind Limaye on various developmental issues and problems plaguing the twin-city.
The competition was held in various categories, including best decoration, the best theme-based Ganesh mandal, attractive Ganesh idol and eco-friendly Ganesh idol. Toppers and meritorious students in SSC and HSC exams were also felicitated. Sukrut Khandekar, Balaji Khatgaonkar, legislator, Narendra Mehta, Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain, dy mayor Chandrakant Vaity were present.