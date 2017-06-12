Mumbai: Scribe, friend held for attacking policemen

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar police have arrested the crime reporter of a leading English tabloid and his female friend for assaulting and using criminal force to deter public servant from discharging the duty. The Mumbai police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Rashmi Karandikar confirmed the case.

They are also accused of insulting the modesty of a female police officer of Bangur Nagar. The sources said the crime reporter, who was in an inebriated state, abused one of the senior officer of Mumbai police on phone. “On Saturday night the crime reporter received call from his female friend who told him that some miscreants are misbehaving with her in Malad (west). So he informed the Bangur Nagar police station. One police team was immediately sent to the location but by the time police reached all the miscreants had run away,” said the source.

Then the police called back the number of crime reporter who in return abused the officer on phone. “The mobile tower location of his mobile was found in Chembur where one team was sent to arrest the journalist but his mobile was switched off,” the officer said.

Around 3 am, Sunday, the reporter and his female friend reached Bangur Nagar police station where they created ruckus. “In a bid to intimidate our officer, the crime reporter repeatedly took the name of media house where he is working,” said the officer.

They both were arrested and produced before Borivali court that has sent them into judicial custody. The Bangur Nagar police claim to have enough evidences like recording of his conversation with police in which he abused the officer as well as the CCTV footage of Bangur Nagar police station where the reporter created ruckus with his female friend.