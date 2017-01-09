Mumbai: Scrap shops razed as NMC deadline expires

The action was taken after the scrap merchants exhausted all avenues of getting a stay on the anti-encroachment drive

Nashik : The Nashik Municipal Corporation removed hundreds of scrap shops built up on residential area along Satpur-Ambad link road on Saturday.

Hundreds of municipal employees with adequate police bandobast used bulldozers and excavators to remove the structures from 8.30 am on Saturday. The action was taken after the scrap merchants exhausted all avenues of getting a stay on the anti-encroachment drive which had been directed by the Bombay High Court earlier.

The Shiv Sena had objected to the scrap market since many years and ex-Sena corporator Dilip Datir had filed a petition. All the scrap merchants are from North India, and had remained aloof from the local populace and preferred to fight the issue in court.

The police led by Commissioner Ravindra Singhal had staged a march through the scrap market on Friday. Some merchants began removing their structures while the majority felt that the action would fail because of the model code of conduct, which is in force for election to the graduates’ legislative constituency.

Earlier, the NMC had given a deadline to the scrap merchants to remove their encroachments by December 30 but received no response. NMC had also put up huge notice boards at various places urging the scrap merchants to remove the encroachments.

NMC additional commissioner Anil Chavan said that the scrap shops were erected in a residential zone. When asked whether the NMC would have given them permission, he said that, “Even if they would have applied for permissions, we wouldn’t have been able to give them permission because it was a residential property.”

Most of the scrap merchants had already removed the stock from the shops and kept the structures intact. Deputy Commissioner of Police Srikant Dhivare said that the drive was peaceful.

The drive began from Datta Mandir area on both sides of the link road.

The action continued till Sunday evening. A municipal vehicle with loudspeakers moved through the area and directed the employees that the drive would continue and all should be at their posts. NMC officials were unable to give the number of shops that were removed on Saturday. Total 746 shops and godowns admeasuring about 25 acres have been built on about 100 acres private land which belongs to the scrap shop owners.