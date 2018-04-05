Mumbai: Schools will now focus on mother tongue, activity-based learning, states Vinod Tawde

Mumbai: More than 25,000 students have taken admissions in Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools this year due to activity based learning. Increased focus on mother tongue, updated syllabus, biometric attendance and open book examinations have been suggested to schools and junior colleges for this academic year by the state education ministry.

These students have secured admissions in various English medium schools of the state as per the ministry. This shift has come due to ZP schools making daily learning interactive, creative, interesting and fun for children. Teachers and faculty of ZP schools are using daily objects and real life exercises to incorporate and impart various lessons to students both within and outside the four walls of a classroom.

Schools are informed to focus on mother tongue along with English language in order to make learning easier and comfortable. Vinod Tawde, state education minister of school and higher secondary education, said, “We do not aim to shift the focus from English but we want students to know their mother tongue. Students can learn concepts best if taught and explained in their own language which they are well accustomed to.” Tawde had earlier suggested to incorporate activity based methods of learning in all schools of Mumbai.

Tawde said, “The challenges of schools of Mumbai are different.” In addition, syllabus of subjects like History should be updated according to changing times. Tawde stated, “Students should learn relevant events happened over the course of time.” The ministry has suggested the state board to incorporate historical events which students should know and update the syllabus accordingly.

Along with syllabus and updated curriculum, the ministry also focussed on importance of attendance for education. A senior official said, “Biometric system of attendance can be introduced for students of junior colleges. This system can be monitored through a centralised process as professors are already using it in colleges. It will also help eliminate malpractices and cheating in attendance system.”

Students may also get an opportunity to appear for open book examinations as per the suggestions of the ministry. The official added, “Open book examinations help provide a wide perspective to students as they can study and learn from various sources and books. Students can thus gain a broader platform to enhance knowledge and foster a practical approach towards examinations.” Open book examinations allow students to take notes, texts or resource materials for an examination for reference.