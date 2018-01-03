Mumbai: Schools panic after protests, children sent home early

Mumbai: On Tuesday, many schools panicked after the protests and sent the children home early. Some of them like Jamnabai and Poddar have decided to play it safe and not reopen on Wednesday. However, most schools were confused about their status in view of no clear directive coming from the State education ministry. To add to the panic, a mini bus caught fire in Kurla: it was empty and in a parking bay.

The School Bus Owners Association finally took a call and decided not to ply vehicles today in view of the safety of the children and also the buses. Incidentally, 13 Mumbai University exams are scheduled for Wednesday. No decision has been taken on the postponement thus far and the exams are likely to be held as scheduled. Late at night, stone pelting was reported at Ghatkopar bus depot. A body was found in Govandi Shivaji Nagar on Road no 2. It was not clear whether the death was related to the events during the day.