Mumbai: Schools commemorate Savitribai Phule’s 186th birthday

Mumbai: India’s revolutionary woman Savitribai Phule was born on January 3, 1831. Google paid a fine tribute to the late Savitribai with its Doodle depicting her as a protector of women’s rights and pioneer in girls’ education on her 186th birthday. In fact some of the city’s schools chose interesting ways to mark this event too.

CISS Michael High School in Kurla will be felicitating parents who have many daughters by giving them a certificate or are poor and still send their daughter to a private school like theirs. The school has prepared special certificates for the purpose. “Apart from this, generally too we tell children about ideal women during the assembly sessions, one ideal woman of the olden days and other from present day,” said Jean Gomes, principal of the school.

Shailendra Education Society, Dahisar felicitated girls for participating in extra-curricular activities. Its principal Sudam Kumbhar will be sponsoring the education of one of his school’s girl students for one year. He will be paying for the girl students’ extra-curricular interests and vacation camps. In a program called ‘Vachan Katta’ to be organised in the school, mothers will be participants and will read out any articles of their interest.

The education department had released a circular for schools to hold the annual programmes from January 3 to January 26 to mark Phule’s birth anniversary. The idea among others is to propagate girls’ education and instil self-confidence in girls.