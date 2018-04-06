Mumbai: Schools, colleges, NGOs to now pay low rent for BMC grounds

Mumbai: It is good news for all schools, colleges and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for their plans to hold sports activities on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) grounds. For a change, BMC has agreed to earn lesser amount through rents through sports activities.

Anant Nar, the Improvements Committee Chairman made the demand to reduce the rent charged especially on educational and non-profit associations. He said, “BMC is not supposed to take so much of rent from educational institutions as it is not a profit-making organization, rather they should encourage such activities. Due to more rent, the sports activity was experiencing a setback.”

According to 2012 circular BMC used to take rent of Rs 15,500 for playground between 500 to 1,000 square metre and Rs 27,000 for ground more than 1,000 sq.mt per day. However, now according to the new circular of January 2018, the rents have been decreased to merely Rs308 for playgrounds between 500 sq.mt to 1,000 sq.mt and Rs 610 for playgrounds above 5,000 sq.mt. The new rents have been made applicable from January 2018 itself.