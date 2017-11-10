Mumbai: School teacher thrashed in Virar by angry parent

On Thursday, a school teacher was thrashed by angry group and father of 11-year-old boy who was thrashed by the same teacher. The incident took place in Virar.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the entire incident happened on Thursday morning, when the teacher Dinesh Shinde, 31, at Vidya Mandir, Kargil Nagar, Virar (East), had allegedly hit Std VI student Nitin Sharma, for his mischievous behaviour. But Nitin Sharma was breathless after he is being strangulated and was rushed to hospital. Sharma is out of danger.

But later in the afternoon, Nitin’s father, Narsingh Shamra and a group of people, were seen thrashing the teacher outside school premises. And this Dinesh Shinde, the teacher, was taken to Virar Police station.

Virar PI Younus Shaikh told Mumbai Mirror, “The incident is true, but both parties have given in writing that they don’t have any complaints against each other, and hence no FIR was registered.” The police officials had further said that child’s neck may have been injured while the teacher pulling him by the collar.

But the apparently neither Nitin Sharma’s father nor Dinesh Shinde (teacher) wished to file complaints against anyone, and only submitted written undertakings to this incident.