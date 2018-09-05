Mumbai school bus fares to go up from October 1

Mumbai: Incessant rise in fuel prices has led to increase in school bus fares as well. Come October 1, parents will have to shed Rs 75 extra every month for their children as the School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) has decided to hike rates across the city. “We are forced to hike the fare owing to rampant rise in fuel prices. We don’t like the decision but this (the rise in fuel price) had become a daily phenomenon and was difficult for owners to break even their costs,” said Anil Garg, president, SBOA.

As on Tuesday, petrol is priced at Rs 86.72 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 75.74 per litre. In last five months, petrol and diesel rates have gone up by Rs 4.66 and Rs 6.35 q litre. There are more than 8,000 school buses plying on diesel across Mumbai every day. Garg also said the maintenance cost of the vehicles was doubled owing to scores of potholes on practically every street of Mumbai. “Vehicles are in more bad shape than earlier due to potholes and constant worsening conditions of city roads. They have to be maintained earlier than before. These have to be addressed since even kids are on board vehicles,” Garg added.