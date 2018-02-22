Mumbai: Scholarships are paid by states, we have no role in it, says TISS
Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Science, Mumbai, on Wednesday comes up with a clarification regarding the report of a protest by its students against payment of fees, stoppage of scholarships, etc. In a statement released by the TISS said that the Government of India Post Matric Scholarship is paid by the Social Welfare Department/ Tribal Welfare Department of the respective State Government on receipt of the application submitted by the student.
The Institute has no role in the scholarship disbursement except certifying the bonafide of students. These scholarships are paid directly through direct benefit transfer scheme to the bank account of the student.
The Institute has not stopped any facility to the eligible SC/ST students, the statement added. Course fees for these students are still exempt and they are required to pay only dining hall and hostel fees. In addition, over Rs. one crore has been allocated/partially disbursed by the Institute as scholarship/students’ aid on need basis to eligible students from General Category and SC/ST/OBC during the current academic year, the statement said. Earlier, the students have blocked the gate since afternoon. Students strike at gate will continue in night.
JUST ARRIVED
- Gitanjali Group properties worth Rs 1,200 crore attached
- Viral video! Mahira Khan was forcefully kissed by Javed Sheikh? Read out the details to know more
- Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at Sharad Pawar over reservation comment
- CBI arrests Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul Kothari
- Racist’ white powder letter sent to Meghan Markle: Report
EDITOR’S PICK
What have we come to? On Tuesday, the Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash filed a complaint with the police that…
India’s GDP growth isn’t as good as it seems
In the recently tabled Economic Survey 2018, the government noted that “A series of major reforms undertaken over the past…
Wise to mend fences with Trudeau
Two world leaders were in India in the last few days — Iranian president Hassan Rouhani and Canadian PM Justin…
Trudeau trumps votes over ties with India
At one level, it is rude not to acknowledge the presence of an honoured guest amidst you with the customary…
Modi ignored Indian workers in the Gulf
In purely diplomatic terms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent three-nation visit to the Gulf and West Asia was path-breaking, exceptional…