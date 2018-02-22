Mumbai: Scholarships are paid by states, we have no role in it, says TISS

Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Science, Mumbai, on Wednesday comes up with a clarification regarding the report of a protest by its students against payment of fees, stoppage of scholarships, etc. In a statement released by the TISS said that the Government of India Post Matric Scholarship is paid by the Social Welfare Department/ Tribal Welfare Department of the respective State Government on receipt of the application submitted by the student.

The Institute has no role in the scholarship disbursement except certifying the bonafide of students. These scholarships are paid directly through direct benefit transfer scheme to the bank account of the student.

The Institute has not stopped any facility to the eligible SC/ST students, the statement added. Course fees for these students are still exempt and they are required to pay only dining hall and hostel fees. In addition, over Rs. one crore has been allocated/partially disbursed by the Institute as scholarship/students’ aid on need basis to eligible students from General Category and SC/ST/OBC during the current academic year, the statement said. Earlier, the students have blocked the gate since afternoon. Students strike at gate will continue in night.