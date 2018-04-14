Mumbai: Sanrakshan centre for trafficking, POCSO victims inaugurated in Mankhurd

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights inaugurated new Sanrakshan Kendra – survivor care centre on Friday. The Sanrakshan Kendra has been established by the Women and Child Development Office, Mumbai Suburban, in partnership with International Justice Mission (IJM) at the Shaskiye Mulinche Vishesh Punarvasan Kendra in Mankhurd.

It will provide holistic and crisis care processes for minor survivors placed at the shelter home through an upgraded infrastructure within the existing shelter home space. “This infrastructure change will ensure the holistic treatment of minor victims of trafficking who come to the home.” said Prasad Mirkale, district officer of Mumbai suburban.

The shelter home in Mankhurd is a special home for minor victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation under the ITPA Act as well as victims of sexual abuse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The home has a total capacity of 50 and currently houses 25-30 victims of trafficking and sexual abuse.

The shelter home is the first point of intake for the minor victim post rescue, making this crisis center project one of utmost importance. While these services are being provided by the government, the Sanrakshan Kendra now makes it possible for improved impact because of the systematic documentation and reporting in these specific areas.

In collaboration with the district office, Mumbai Suburban, IJM proposed to renovate and refurbish several different spaces in the home where newly rescued victims could have direct access to crisis services, health services, and rehabilitation services in order to receive quality standards of care within a given timeline. This Sanrakshan Kendra will help provide a consistent quality of rehabilitative care to all victims of sexual abuse and/or exploitation that are under the care and protection of the Home.