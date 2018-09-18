Mumbai: Sanjay Nirupam-Devendra Fadnavis meet raises brows

Mumbai: Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam on Monday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with a demand for reservation for North Indians belonging to backward classes in Maharashtra. However, against the backdrop of recent efforts by Congress leaders in Mumbai to oust Nirupam from the post, the meeting has led to speculations.

“People belonging to multiple castes have migrated from North India to Mumbai for employment. They include people from more than 30 varied castes, including Vishwakarma, Kurmi, Koiri, Pal, Kanojia, Gupta, Chaurasiya, Maurya and Rajbhar, who have been residing in Maharashtra for almost 2-3 generations now. Unfortunately, they haven’t received the status of backward castes yet. It is denying them of their fundamental rights. A country needs to have only one uniform rule which can be implemented across all the states,” Nirupam said in a letter handed over to CM as he led a delegation of several other leaders from North India.

“The government needs to bring new system in place wherein only domicile certificate will be considered as the only mandatory criteria for allotting someone a caste certificate as opposed to the current tedious system,” Nirupam stated. Nirupam visited the official residence of CM and as he emerged out of the meeting his supporters resorted to sloganeering.

Incidentally, Nirupam’s meeting with CM Fadnavis followed meeting of Mumbai Congress delegation with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge seeking removal of Sanjay Nirupam from his position and replacing him with former minister Milind Deora.