Mumbai: Sanjay Nirupam booked; 7 hawkers face attempt to murder charges

Mumbai: A first information report (FIR) has been registered by the Malad police against Congress President Sanjay Nirupam for addressing a rally without securing permission from the police, which led to unlawful assembly and rioting. Four party workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena were injured in the ensuing scuffle.

The clashes between MNS workers and the hawkers happened a little while after Sanjay Nirupam had met and addressed the hawkers near Hanuman temple close to Malad station on Saturday afternoon. 125 hawkers had gathered at the venue. After Nirupam’s speech, MNS workers tried to clear the area of hawkers, leading to the hawkers turning violent. The MNS workers were allegedly attacked by the hawkers with iron rods and bamboo sticks.

An FIR has been registered against the hawkers, too, for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, and rioting. After the stampede at Elphinstone road on September 29, MNS had urged the authorities to take steps towards removing the hawkers at the railway stations in Mumbai.

According to senior police inspector, Sudhir Mahadik, Malad police station, “We have registered an FIR against Sanjay Nirupam for unlawful assembly. Seven hawkers have been arrested for attempt to murder for attacking the MNS workers.’’ The MNS workers, who have been forcefully driving away hawkers, should be ready to face retaliation, the Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam cautioned on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Mumbai unit chief charged, “Illegal hawker issue is a global problem and not confined to Mumbai city. A lot of money changes hands to facilitate illegal hawkers and some MNS leaders are also involved in that.”

“I have demanded several times that hawkers should be given a proper license, but no one is keen on resolving the issue,” he claimed.