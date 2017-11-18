Mumbai: Sanjay Nirupam accuses CMO of favouring contractor

Mumbai: Mumbai Congress once again targeted the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) involved in favouring the awarding of a tender for towing vans. Sanjay Nirupam, president of Mumbai Congress Regional Committee (MRCC), named CMO and Pravin Darade, secretary of CMO, for their involvement in the tender process. However, CMO has rubbishes the allegations.

Following up on the recent increase in towing incidents in the city, Nirupam said that it had raised questions over the contracts being awarded to a company called Vidarbha Infotech which has no expertise in towing. While addressing the media, Sanjay Nirupam alleged 9 lakh four wheeler vehicles and 17 lakh bikers in the city are being harassed by traffic police and being made to pay higher towing fine, and bulk of that money is going to Vidarbha Infotech.

“Vidarbha Infotech is connected to the CMO and especially to Pravin Darade,” said Nirupam. “It cannot be a mere coincidence that ever since Devendra Fadnavis became the Chief Minister, Vidarbha Infotech has been getting one contract after the next —whether they have the expertise or not,” Nirupam said.

“In this entire nexus, it is Pravin Darade, who is close to the CM and is instrumental in using his influence and allotting projects out of turn to Vidarbha Infotech,” said Sanjay Nirupam demanding an immediate revocation of the towing contract given to Vidarbha Infotech.

“Vidarbha Infotech Pvt Ltd, the agency hired to tow cars is a software firm and has no expertise in towing. It was announced that the tender was open only for the firms whose turnover exceeded Rs 50 crore, putting 1,000-1,200 youngsters from smaller agencies which are regularly hired otherwise, out of jobs. Also, Vidarbha Infotech’s control room is set up on a 1,000 sq ft land which has been allotted to them free of cost for reasons unknown,” Nirupam claimed.

The CMO clarified that the process was conducted by additional commissioner of police (traffic) and there is no connection to Darade or CMO. “Mumbai police had hired KPMG as technical consultant. KPMG had prepared Request for Proposal (RFP) for Ultra-Modern Hydraulics Crane. On basis of the report, Mumbai police carried e-tender process,” CMO stated in written clarification.

“Vidarbha Infotech has stated that it has had a steady rate for seven years and that is why it was awarded the tender,” said official from CMO and added that the same company has awarded digitisation of records of Nagpur Agriculture Produce Market (APMC) during Congress regime. Darade too refuted allegations against him. “I was not associated with anybody regarding Vidarbha Infotech,” said Darade.