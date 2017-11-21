Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali meets Uddhav Thackeray over ‘Padmavati’ row

Mumbai: Film producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray three days ago in anticipation the Sena might oppose his film ‘Padmavati’ which is facing huge protest from Karni Sena and the Rajputs. However, the meeting between duos could not be confirmed.

‘Padmavati’, Bhansali’s magnum opus has been banned by the Madhya Pradesh state government. There might possibilities, in Maharashtra also Devendra Fadnavis led Bharatiya Janata Party government might bring ban on releasing the film. According to sources, Bhansali, in anticipation, Shiv Sena might oppose the film, Bhansali met Uddhav at his residence ‘Matoshri’ on Saturday.

“Thackeray may have some reports about alleged relations between Padmavati and Alladin Khilji picturised in the movie to please a section of the society by Bhansali,” said the Sena leader on condition of anonymity. The source added, Bhansali might have offered private screening of the film for Thackeray and Thackeray might have seen the movie. However, the source could not confirmed it.

“Mumbai territory is the biggest for film industry as Mumbai and Maharashtra is the major source of profit to any film. In such row, when Jaykumar Rawal, the BJP minister is openly opposing the film, if Sena would join BJP, the producer will surely face the huge loss,” the sources elaborated. Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has stated if will take the decision after screening the film.

‘Padmavati’ is in controversy over the alleged dance picturised on Deepika Padukon who is portraying the character of Rani Padmavati. Karni Sena and the Rajput Mahasangh has raised objection over these scene. “We have made it clear that an amicable solution must be reached which does not harm the interests of the community. If Rajputs have objections to any scenes, then Bhansali must do the needful,” Sena MP Sanjay Raut said . He said that Rajput queen Padmavati was a source of pride for Hindus all over the country.