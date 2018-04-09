Mumbai: Salman Khan fans get a glimpse of ‘Bhai’, but lose their phones

Fans of Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan were rejoicing the moments after he was granted bail by Jodhpur court in the Blackbuck poaching case. And, while the fans were busy in getting a glimpse of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan outside Galaxy Apartments near Bandra Bandstand, some of them ended losing their phones.

Around 12 mobile phones were stolen. Later, Bandra police arrested Vishal Yadav (19), a resident of Santacruz, in connection with the theft. A police officer told Mumbai Mirror, “Twelve mobile phones, estimated to be worth Rs 1.30 lakh, were stolen from the spot between 5 pm and 9 pm on Saturday. The thieves took advantage of the crowd to steal the phones.”

The incident came to light after 26-year-old Athar Aslam Khan lodged a complaint after his mobile phone was stolen from near Salman Khan’s residence. Athar Aslam Khan told police he was a Salman Khan’s fan and had come to greet him after reading that the actor had been granted bail in the blackbuck poaching case. Later, police received similar complaints from two other people.

After the FIR was registered, police began to search the location of the stolen mobile phones and passed on the information to the patrol vehicles. Police officials found a suspicious person near Naupada bridge in Bandra on the same night of the incident, and he was identified as Vishal Yadav. Later, the police questioned Yadav and he confessed to having committed the crime. Now, cops are trying to recover the mobile phones.