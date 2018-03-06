Mumbai: Saifee Burhani trust official arrested in connection to Bhendi Bazaar building collapse
Mumbai: Rescue work in progress after a five storey building collapsed in Mumbai on Thursday. Seven persons were killed, 15 others injured, while around 25 people are feared trapped after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Bhendi Bazaar area of south Mumbai today. PTI Photo(PTI8_31_2017_000029B)
Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Monday arrested one person in connection with Bhendi Bazaar building collapse, which claimed 37 lives last year. The arrested person has been identified as Hashim Wajuddin, an official of Saifee Burhani Upliftment trust. Wajuddin will be produced before a court on Tuesday, the police said. On August 31, 2017, up to 37 people lost their lives after the three-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar area. The building was reportedly 117 years old.