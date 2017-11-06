Mumbai: ‘Rude’ TC, confusion over seat spoils 73-yr-old woman’s train journey

Mumbai: In an incident that shows the railways’ apathy towards senior citizens, a 73-year-old woman was asked to ‘adjust’ with a co-passenger in a single seat on a passenger train. What heightened her misery was the confusion caused by the railways, which had alloted her seats even though her ticket showed as a RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) on the day of her journey.

The incident took place when the senior citizen, identified as Manjiri Murugkar, boarded a passenger train from Junagadh station in Gujarat while returning to Mumbai. Murugkar boarded the train on November 3. Manjiri’s son, Amit, who had booked her tickets received a message with her berth number and it said RC which added more confusion to her saga.

“My mother was returning from ‘Girnar Parikrama’, a pilgrimage which involves climbing at least 40 kilometres on an uphill terrain. She was allotted H A1/11 seat number and she boarded the train and was occupied the seat in the first class air-conditioned coach on the train,” said Amit.

He alleged that the Ticket Checker (TC) who arrived at her berth noticed that his mother’s ticket was not confirmed. Adding to the chaos, the TC asked another female senior citizen to share the seat with her.

“As she was travelling alone, it was difficult for my mother to tackle the situation. It is a 15-hour-long journey between Junagah to Mumbai and my mother had a sleepless night as both women shared a side berth and were unable to sleep,” added Murungkar. The disraught son took to social media and tweeted to railway minister Piyush Goyal for help. He tweeted the details of the seat and the train number on which her mother boarded the train.

Amit tweeted the details saying that his mother was asked by the TC to share a seat with another female senior citizen. The minister immediately replied stating that the concerned TC had been informed and action would be taken. “The TC was acting smart with my mother asking her about the tickets and also accusing her. He rudely stated that she might have booked it through an agent,” he said.

After Murungkar failed to receive anymore replies from the ministry, he once again tweeted, but o no avail. “It’s over 24 hours after the incident took place and Western Railways have has failed to provide me with any details,” added Amit. The Western Railway officials were not available to comment on the matter.