Mumbai: Rubina Memon’s plea for furlough rejected

Mumbai: In a setback to Rubina Memon, one of the accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, the Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected her plea for furlough.

Rubina is the sister-in-law of accused Yakub Memon who was hanged and his fugitive brother Tiger Memon. She had approached a division bench presided over by Justice Vijaya Tahilramani and Justice Anant Badar seeking furlough, which is supposed to be granted to every criminal. She had sought leave on the grounds that she has been in custody for more than 11 years. It may be recalled that Rubina was convicted in the case as the Maruti van registered in her name was used by planters as the vehicle during the bomb blasts. This van was found abandoned at Worli with some Ak-56 rifles and hand grenades in it. A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court had convicted Rubina and had handed her rigorous lifetime imprisonment in July 2007. Even the Supreme Court had upheld the decision of the TADA court in 2013.

Initially, Rubina had moved an application seeking furlough before the Yerwada jail authorities as she has been lodged in the said jail since 2007. However, the jail authorities had refused to grant her the furlough leave citing the reports filed by Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and other officers of Mahim area. The reports stated, “Mahim is a very sensitive area as people from different religions and communities live here and if the convict is granted leave, the situations here can get tensed as many people will come to meet her as she is the wife of Suleiman, brother of Yakub Memon (who was hanged) and hence there will be breach of law and order.”

Aggrieved by the decision of the jail authorities, Rubina had also approached the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons but he too rejected her plea.

Accordingly, Rubina approached the HC through her advocate Farhana Shah.

After hearing the submissions from both the sides, the bench held that since Rubina’s application for furlough (before HC) was moved after the date of notification (February 2012), hence she did not deserve any relief.